Luis de la Fuente calls up Nacho Fernandez to replace injured defender in Spain squad

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente has been forced into an early change to his squad, as La Roja prepare for the Nations League semi-finals against Italy on the 15th of June.

Osasuna central defender David Garcia suffered a grade two ligament injury according to the club’s official website, and while it is not known how long it will keep him out for, it will deprive him of action for a number of weeks. It rules him out for international duty with Spain, in what was just his second call-up.

In his place will step the experienced head of Nacho Fernandez, as per Marca, who will return to the squad. The Real Madrid defender, who is not yet certain of his future, will look to aim his 24th cap at the age of 33.

He joins what many have remarked is a remarkably short backline in terms of central defenders, including just Robin Le Normand and Aymeric Laporte. Quizzed on his squad, Spain manager de la Fuente said he was not planning on using Rodri Hernandez there as Luis Enrique did at the World Cup, but only time will tell.