Jorge Messi – ‘Lionel Messi wants to return to Barcelona’

Barcelona have been given hopes of bringing Lionel Messi back to the club, after Messi’s father and agent Jorge confirmed his desire to do so.

Jorge Messi was spotted leaving Barcelona President Joan Laporta’s house, after the pair were seen meeting to discuss his son’s future. Lionel Messi left Paris Saint-Germain at the weekend, leaving him as a free agent this summer.

“He would love to return,” Messi senior told the cameras of JijantesFC.

He also confirmed that they were optimistic that it could happen, but not that they were confident that it would, and that a deal depends on Barcelona. This came after a meeting of around 20 to 25 minutes, where cameras cornered him and then asked questions. Seemingly Jorge Messi and Laporta called La Liga in order to enquire about whether they had given the approval for Barcelona’s viability plan, which will allow them to sign players again. Around an hour before the two were seen meeting, news broke that this approval had been given.

Messi reportedly has offers from Saudi Arabia and Inter Miami on the table, but this is the first time that there has been a concrete expression from the Messi camp in terms of which team he might want to join.

Multiple reports say that Barcelona must still sell players in order to balance their accounts and make a deal for Messi work. That may yet be the biggest obstacle to signing Messi for the Blaugrana.