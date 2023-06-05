Fifth Real Madrid veteran on the verge of departure this week

Real Madrid could be set to say farewell to a fifth member of their squad this week, as doubt continues over the future of veteran defender Nacho Fernandez.

Over the weekend Los Blancos announced the exits of Marco Asensio, Eden Hazard, Mariano Diaz and finally Karim Benzema this summer. Provided Luka Modric and Toni Kroos do renew their deal this summer as expected, it leaves two outstanding cases. The Santiago Bernabeu chanted ‘Ceballos, stay’ on the final day of the season against Athletic Club, and Dani Ceballos is thought to be more likely to stay.

However the same cannot be said of Nacho. The 33-year-old is set to become the longest-serving senior player at Real Madrid once Benzema departs, but out of contract, Nacho is said to be closer to a departure than remaining, as per Marca.

They reference interest from Inter in Serie A, as Nacho considers a different experience in the twilight of his career, although they are not thought to be the only ones interested.

Nacho has been a consistent and reliable option for Los Blancos over the last decade, filling in across the backline at a high level without ever demanding a starting spot or a major contract. Losing him would be a blow not only to their squad, but also the club culture.