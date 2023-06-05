Fabrizio Romano confirms Karim Benzema destination 24 hours after Real Madrid departure

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema played his final game for Los Blancos on Sunday evening, scoring with his final touch during a 1-1 draw with Athletic Club at the Santiago Bernabeu. Already he has a new home decided though.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Benzema will sign for Saudi Arabian side Al Ittihad, confirming rumours which first surfaced last week.

Romano goes on to say that his deal will be valid until 2025, but he will have an option for a third year too. Benzema is reportedly to earn €200m from those first two years.

🚨🇸🇦 Karim Benzema has signed main part of docs to become new Al Ittihad player joining the Saudi league — here we go! Understand contract will be valid until 2025 but will also include option for further season. Karim will say goodbye to Madrid fans then travel to Saudi. pic.twitter.com/OCzwszv2OL — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 5, 2023

It brings to an end an outstanding career at the elite level, with the French striker leaving a major hole in the Real Madrid attack, and a grand legacy at the Santiago Bernabeu. Despite being criticised for his finishing at times during his career there, he finishes the second-top scorer in the club’s history after Cristiano Ronaldo.

Already talk has begun of his successor at Real Madrid, but it is a testament to his quality that relatively few names have been mentioned so far. Real Madrid will struggle to replace him.