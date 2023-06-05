Diego Simeone indignant over handball decision not given for Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone spent much of his final post-match press conference of the season speaking about referees. After Villarreal drew 2-2 with Atletico at La Ceramica, many Atletico fans were left furious about a handball decision not given against Aissa Mandi.

After the match, Simeone was asked about it off the bat, but first of all wanted to talk about the football itself.

“First of all, I congratulate the team for the second lap they did. It was extraordinary, with a good game, clear on the idea, very committed. Villarreal started better, they scored and then we found what we wanted in the game. We were very good in the second half, the expulsion came and the last minutes they go level with us, and the prize came for Villarreal.”

La mano de Mandi. El penalti que reclamaba el Atleti. #LaLiga #LaCasaDelFútbol pic.twitter.com/mPOyNpYl27 — Fútbol en Movistar Plus+ (@MovistarFutbol) June 4, 2023

But in his gravelly tones, Simeone did admit he was confused about the decision.

“In the passage of the game, it is very difficult to explain something that is seen on TV very clearly. I hope they help us all stay calmer. When the hand is outside the body… I just don’t know what to say anymore. Yes, it’s clear to me when it’s stuck to the floor, when it’s still… and when you’re moving? But it does not matter. Three, four people can be wrong. Hopefully it will help us improve for next season,” he told Diario AS.

🎙️| Diego Simeone: “Mandi’s handball? It's very difficult to explain something that is very clear on television. The hand is outside the body, honestly, I don't know what else to say.” pic.twitter.com/91czMwg6yA — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) June 4, 2023

On the whole, Simeone claims he is pro-VAR, but wanted to see improvement. He highlighted that regardless of his frustration, it was relatively unimportant in the grand scheme of things.

“I believe in VAR, it comes to help and I hope they continue to improve it and that the people who have to act in that facet know how to use it and that we all interpret what we see.”

“I imagine the people at home, who see that the ball goes to goal and hits the hand and they tell them that it is not a hand. It’s hard to explain, it gives us peace of mind that we didn’t have anything tremendously important at stake, imagine losing a League or being relegated for this…”

🚨📲| Atleti’s official page: “Just when we thought we had seen it all, on the last day… No words” pic.twitter.com/KWf0gjbtNU — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) June 4, 2023

There can be a debate about the rules, and how they are applied, but ultimately if football teams and managers can find consistency, they are unlikely to complain. Where they can directly compare incidents that are called differently, therein lies the frustration of all who enjoy the game.