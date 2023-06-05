Departing Real Madrid star travelling to French capital to sign for Paris Saint-Germain

Outgoing Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio said farewell to the fans at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday evening, but clearly had a destination in mind at the time.

As per multiple sources, Asensio is heading to Paris in order to sign a four-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain. First reported by Fabrizio Romano and then backed up by Diario AS, the Spanish international is set to sign on the dotted line for PSG.

Marco Asensio will be in Paris today to complete medicals and sign contract as new Paris Saint-Germain player. Contract will be valid until June 2027, joins as free agent.

Los Blancos confirmed on Saturday that Asensio would be leaving the club after seven years at the club, and eight since signing.

Asensio racked up 286 appearances for Real Madrid, scoring 61 times and assisting on 32 occasions, with three Champions Leagues and three Ligas to his name.

With Lionel Messi on his way out of PSG, the theoretical position would be as an inside forward on the left or the right, although it remains to be seen whether the French side will bring in more reinforcements. Asensio has yet to ever nail down a place as a starter since leaving his loan spell at Espanyol, and that will be his primary goal on arrival at the Parc des Princes, should the move be consummated.