Carlo Ancelotti promises Real Madrid signings following Karim Benzema exit

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has admitted that Los Blancos must start making moves in the forward department this summer, following the departure of Karim Benzema.

Benzema is set to depart for Saudi Arabia and a gargantuan contract offer, after deciding to leave the club this summer. Meanwhile Marco Asensio, Eden Hazard and Mariano Diaz are all set to leave too.

It leaves just Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes are the only forwards from this season remaining in the Spanish capital, although Alvaro Rodriguez will be promoted from Real Madrid Castilla to the senior side.

Nevertheless, Carlo Ancelotti admitted to Marca that they would be looking to bring in reinforcements in that department this transfer window.

“His [Benzema’s] decision is part of the transition process that Real Madrid began years ago. We have time to think carefully about what we want to do, [I am] convinced that it will be a competitive squad next year.”

“It is evident that four forwards are leaving, we have to get involved in that area, and we are going to do so. There is time to take action.”

“We are looking for a striker with goals, who combines well, the profile of a striker. But games with are not only won with forwards, but sometimes without them, defences win games too. We have two youngsters with a lot of prominence, like Vinicius and Rodrygo.”

The favourite option suggested lately has been Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane, but given he is likely to incur significant cost, it would break with recent transfer tradition. Since Hazard’s arrival, Los Blancos have only committed significant outlay on younger players with reasale value. Equally, replacing Benzema with a younger striker will be no mean feat.