Barcelona unlikely to exercise buy option on talented young winger from Sevilla

Barcelona are unlikely to sign the talented young winger that looks as if he might help them into Segunda A next season, due to his cost. Luismi Cruz scored a beautiful brace against Real Madrid Castilla last Saturday, putting Barcelona Atletic 4-2 up in the play-offs, where the winner will face Eldense or Celta B.

Cruz was in sensational form against Castilla, scoring twice and setting up Barcelona’s second in their victory on Saturday. It has led to some wondering if the Blaugrana might attempt to keep Luismi for next season, given he is on loan from Sevilla.

However Luismi’s buy clause is worth €3m as per Sport, and they go on to say the financial situation that the club is facing means that it is unlikely that they exercise it. With the Blaugrana looking to raise funds for the first team recruitment this summer, any avoidable expenses will be spared.

Increasingly, any costs that can be spared are, but with the likes of Pedri, Ronald Araujo, and perhaps even Ez Abde next season forming a key part of their ranks, they will have to be careful not to cut investment in the future too much, or risk damaging the supply line to the first team.