Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez highlights turning point – ‘This week will be crucial for signings’

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has claimed that their summer transfer window could pivot on the coming week, following the end of their La Liga campaign.

The Blaugrana lost 2-1 to Celta Vigo on the final day of the season, and will now take flight to Japan in order to play a friendly against Vissel Kobe before the squad breaks up for the summer. Barcelona are looking to make moves in the transfer market though, and are currently awaiting La Liga approval of their viability plan in order to do so.

Xavi’s responses to Sport seem to suggeest that he thinks they will have an answer this week.

“This week is definitive to know the situation in terms of what we can sign. We have to be fair and honest. We must strengthen ourselves well, especially at a European level. We have competed well in local competitions, but the definitive step is to reinforce ourselves to fight for everything.”

“Everything will depend on what stage we are at. This week will be definitive for the signings. We are going to try to make moves. It is a key week to find out if we can strengthen ourselves.”

He would go on to praise the work of Ansu Fati, who got on the scoresheet after starting on the bench, his third in two games. He said that Ansu had had a good season but admitted ‘I can’t reveal anything’ regarding his future.

Meanwhile he backed Marcos Alonso to improve his performances with more continuity at left-back having been involved in another poor showing, and both Celta goals.

Barcelona have stated their desire to bring back Lionel Messi this summer, but beyond that their business remains something of a mystery in terms of how much they will have to spend. Xavi has stated that he wanted a pivote to replace Sergio Busquets above all else, but until they make sales, it will sufficiently hinder their ability to do either deal.