Antoine Griezmann finishes La Liga as most decisive player, leads assist table

Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann has for many become one of the top contenders to be named La Liga’s player of the season, despite the fact that he did not start off playing more than 30 minutes per game. He certainly has the numbers to back that claim up.

Griezmann finished the season with 31 goals and assists, the most direct goal contributions of any player, pipping Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski on 30. Griezmann finished joint-fourth in the goalscoring charts, but ran away with the award for the most assists.

📊 Antoine Griezmann has contributed to a goal in La Liga every 92 minutes this season. The Silver Lining 🌠 pic.twitter.com/yPEJIs2NUd — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) June 5, 2023

His 16 over the course of the campaign were a remarkable 7 more than his closest contender Mikel Merino of Real Sociedad with 9. Placing third was Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid on 9 too, but he played more minutes than Merino.

Behind them were Rodrygo Goes (8), Brian Olivan of Espanyol (7), Ousmane Dembele of Barcelona (7), Rodrigo de Paul (7), Raphinha (7), Robert Lewandowski (7) and Lucas Robertone (7) of Almeria closing out the top ten. The inclusions of Olivan and Robertone are much to their merit, given they play for teams that score far fewer goals than the top three.

📊| Antoine Griezmann in LaLiga: ▫️38 appearances

▫️15 goals

▫️16 assists

▫️24 big chances

▫️84 key passes

▫️26 goal creating actions What a season 🤯🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/KlDznijK1F — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) June 4, 2023

Nevertheless, Griemann’s total being at least double any of his contenders, save Merino and Vinicius, is a testament to just how good he has been. Consistently making the difference, if Diego Simeone can maintain this version of Griezmann, Atleti will be a force to be reckoned with next season.