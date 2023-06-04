Barcelona

Xavi hails ‘world’s best’ Marc-Andre Ter Stegen despite missing out on La Liga record

Xavi has labelled Marc-Andre Ter Stegen as the best goal keeper in world football after sealing the 2022/23 Zamora Trophy.

The German international has been incredible for Barcelona on their march to a first La Liga title since 2019 with 26 clean sheets from 38 games.

A final day defeat to Celta Vigo was a frustrating end to the campaign for Xavi and it deprived Ter Stegen of an impressive new record.

Gabri Veiga’s brace sealed three points for the home side, and confirmed La Liga survival for the Galicians, but it meant Ter Stegen ends the season tied with former clean sheet record holder Francisco Liaño.

Liaño kept 26 clean sheets for Deportivo la Coruna in 1993/94, and Ter Stegen was unable to take the record outright, with the former Borussia Monchengladbach stopper conceding 18 goals this season.

That tally is matched by Liaño, and Atletico Madrid star Jan Oblak, but Xavi is in no doubt over Ter Stegen’s enduring brilliance.

“He is the best goalkeeper in the world, he’s in the best moment of his career”, as per reports from Marca.

Posted by

Tags Jan Oblak Marc-Andre Ter Stegen Xavi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News