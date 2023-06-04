Xavi ready to kickstart Barcelona’s transfer plans

Xavi is preparing for a busy summer of transfer activity at Barcelona.

On the back of winning a first La Liga title since 2019, Xavi is expected to strengthen his squad, with departing pair Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba in need of replacing.

Xavi has previously highlighted a new midfield pivot is a crucial objective, to fill the void of Busquets, with Alejandro Balde ready to step into Alba’s role.

A potential move for Lionel Messi looks to be growing increasingly unlikely with the former La Blaugrana talisman tipped to join Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal.

However, despite the likelihood of a limited budget for Xavi to work with, the former Spain international is ready get to work quickly this month.

“It’s a key week to plan and see if we can strengthen ourselves. It will be an important week”, as per reports from Marca.

Amongst the names to potentially replace Busquets in the Barcelona engine room is Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi with Celta Vigo forward Gabri Veiga also a target, after he scored twice in the Galicians 2-1 win over Barcelona in their season finale.