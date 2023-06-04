Who is Luismi Cruz? Everything you need to know about Barcelona Atletic’s mini Clasico hero

Barcelona Atletic and Real Madrid Castilla faced off in the first leg of their Primera Federacion promotion play-off semi-final on Saturday evening, with Rafael Marquez’s side emerging as 4-2 winners.

Nico Paz had given Castilla the lead, before goals from Chadi Riad and Roberto Fernandez gave Barca Atletic the lead at half time. Carlos Dotor equalised from the penalty spot after 68 minutes before Luismi Cruz took over, scoring two incredible goals to ensure a first leg lead for the Barcelona subsidary.

GOOOOOOLAZOO! Luismi Cruz. WOW. Aleix Garrido with the assist. 3-2 pic.twitter.com/pHRV129W6L — ArsenKveFCB (@ArsenKveFCB) June 3, 2023

His goals, both cutting in from the right before curling into the top corner with his left foot, were eerily reminiscent of Lionel Messi. Cruz has been on fine form this season, although he has failed to break into the first team, unlike several of his colleagues.

Cruz is on loan at Barca Atletic this season, having signed from Sevilla at the start of the season, and the Blaugrana do have a buy clause inserted into the deal, as per Sport, should they decide to make the 22-year-old stay a permanent one.

Cruz had spent his entire youth career at Sevilla, and he broke onto their first team radar last season after scoring five and assisting five in 29 matches for Sevilla B.

He played twice for Los Nervionenses in LaLiga during the 2021/22 campaign, and he also made appearances in the Copa del Rey and Europa League.

Cruz is described as being a skilful and fast winger who typically plays on the right, and often inside on his left foot to strike at goal, which he showed to great effect in the mini Clasico.

Cruz has had a very promising first season at Barcelona Atletic, and on the basis of this, there is a good chance that his loan move is made permanent this summer.