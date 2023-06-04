WATCH: Oihan Sancet scores against Real Madrid as Athletic Club edge towards European qualification

In Karim Benzema’s final match at the club, Real Madrid have fallen behind against Athletic Club early on in the second half at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Along with Benzema, Marco Asensio, Eden Hazard and Mariano Diaz are also leaving, although all three started on the bench. Real Madrid are hoping to hold onto second place, although their opponents are attempting to secure European qualification.

Currently, they are on course to do so, having taken the lead just three minutes into the second half. Oihan Sancet has got the goal for Athletic, who are seventh as things stands, which would ensure Europa Conference League football next season.

Oihan Sancet scores! 😱 Athletic Club not only lead Real Madrid at the Bernabeu, but they're on course for the Conference League as things stand 🦁 pic.twitter.com/i95FTD6L5A — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) June 4, 2023

Athletic need to defeat Real Madrid, while also hoping that Osasuna drop points at home top Girona, in order to give themselves a chance of finishing in seventh place.

Real Madrid will hope to give Benzema the perfect send-off in his final game for the club. However, that is not looking likely as things stand.