WATCH: Karim Benzema scores on his final Real Madrid appearance as Athletic Club are pegged back

It just had to be, didn’t it? In his 648th and final appearance as a Real Madrid player, Karim Benzema has scored.

Real Madrid had been very much second-best for the majority of their match against Athletic Club, who harbour hopes of securing seventh place, which would ensure Europa Conference League football for next season.

Despite an early missed penalty, Athletic took the lead three minutes into the second half, with Oihan Sancet finishing beyond Thibaut Courtois at the second time of asking.

However, Real Madrid are back on level terms courtesy of Benzema, who finished from the penalty spot after Eder Militao was fouled inside the area.

KING KARIM! 👑 Karim Benzema converts from the penalty spot to score in his final game for Real Madrid ⚪ And that also proves to be his last touch at the Bernabeu as he's subbed out to an incredible ovation 🙌 pic.twitter.com/KWcZ6ZejtL — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) June 4, 2023

It is goal number 354 for Benzema in a Real Madrid shirt, and he could have secured a point, although it would not be enough for Los Blancos to keep hold of second, with Atletico Madrid currently ahead against Villarreal.

Benzema will hope that he can add one more before the full time whistle, as he looks to end his Real Madrid career in style.