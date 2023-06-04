Real Betis

(WATCH) Tearful Joaquin equals La Liga record in Real Betis goodbye

La Liga icon Joaquin has brought down the curtain on his career in an emotional farewell at Real Betis.

The 41-year-old confirmed his intention to retire from football at the end of the 2022/23 season after an incredible career.

His call to end his playing career triggered a scramble through the record books as La Liga statisticians added up his combined Spanish top-flight appearances.

Alongside starting and finishing his career at Betis, Joaquin also played for Valencia and Malaga, and he entered the final game of the campaign on 621 appearances.

Los Verdiblancos have managed a recent injury issue to bring him up to making his record equalling 622nd appearance in the final tie, alongside Andoni Zubizarreta.

With Real Betis already secured of a Europa League qualification, their 1-1 home draw with Valencia was a sideshow to Joaquin.

A draw in Andalucia means Los Che avoided a dramatic relegation on the final day in a double celebration for the Cadiz-born winger.

