(WATCH) Tearful Joaquin equals La Liga record in Real Betis goodbye

La Liga icon Joaquin has brought down the curtain on his career in an emotional farewell at Real Betis.

👏👏👏 La emotiva despedida a Joaquín, que igualó el récord de Zubizarreta con 622 partidos ¡Hasta siempre, crack! pic.twitter.com/PxBi4mpLoz — MARCA (@marca) June 4, 2023

The 41-year-old confirmed his intention to retire from football at the end of the 2022/23 season after an incredible career.

Joaquín being subbed off for Betis after playing an hour in his final game for the club. Hands the armband to Canales. Hugs all round, and some tears. — The Spanish Football Podcast (@tsf_podcast) June 4, 2023

His call to end his playing career triggered a scramble through the record books as La Liga statisticians added up his combined Spanish top-flight appearances.

Joaquin kisses the pitch at the Benito Villamarin as he calls time on a career that spanned nearly 25 years. A legend of Real Betis and Spanish football 🇪🇸 🎬 @ViaplaySportsUK pic.twitter.com/WFgNdFzSdG — The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) June 4, 2023

Alongside starting and finishing his career at Betis, Joaquin also played for Valencia and Malaga, and he entered the final game of the campaign on 621 appearances.

622 and OUT! An incredible Real Betis sign off for Joaquin 👏💚pic.twitter.com/vvUUQEsRw1 — Football España (@footballespana_) June 4, 2023

Los Verdiblancos have managed a recent injury issue to bring him up to making his record equalling 622nd appearance in the final tie, alongside Andoni Zubizarreta.

Listen to the noise at the Benito Villamarin as a legend bows out! 🥹 Joaquín leaves the pitch for the last time, kissing the soil on his way off 🌴 622 LaLiga appearances leaves him tied with Zubizarreta's record and with the most of any outfield player 🙌 pic.twitter.com/QDDkavTcuW — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) June 4, 2023

With Real Betis already secured of a Europa League qualification, their 1-1 home draw with Valencia was a sideshow to Joaquin.

A draw in Andalucia means Los Che avoided a dramatic relegation on the final day in a double celebration for the Cadiz-born winger.

