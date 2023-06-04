Barcelona Celta

(WATCH) Barcelona trail in La Liga season finale at Celta Vigo

Barcelona are in danger of ending the 2022/23 La Liga season with a defeat as they trail 1-0 at Celta Vigo.

La Blaugrana have already secured the league title, ahead of their trip to Galicia, with departing pair Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba not featuring in Vigo.

Xavi’s side made a bright start, despite the lack of competitiveness in the early stages, with Franck Kessie’s goal ruled out by VAR.

Kessie missed a gilt edged chance to find a breakthrough, and Robert Lewandowski hit a post, before the hosts seized their opportunity.

Rising star Gabri Veiga kept his calm to burst through and fire past Marc-Andre Ter Stegen just before the break.

A win for Celta would keep them away from relegation danger, in a tight battle at the bottom of the table, but Ter Stegen has now missed the chance to claim the outright La Liga season clean sheet record of 27 shutouts.

Images via Getty Images

Posted by

Tags Franck Kessie Gabri Veiga Jordi Alba Marc-Andre Ter Stegen Robert Lewandowski Sergio Busquets Xavi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News