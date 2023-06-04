(WATCH) Barcelona trail in La Liga season finale at Celta Vigo

Barcelona are in danger of ending the 2022/23 La Liga season with a defeat as they trail 1-0 at Celta Vigo.

La Blaugrana have already secured the league title, ahead of their trip to Galicia, with departing pair Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba not featuring in Vigo.

Xavi’s side made a bright start, despite the lack of competitiveness in the early stages, with Franck Kessie’s goal ruled out by VAR.

Kessie missed a gilt edged chance to find a breakthrough, and Robert Lewandowski hit a post, before the hosts seized their opportunity.

Rising star Gabri Veiga kept his calm to burst through and fire past Marc-Andre Ter Stegen just before the break.

LOOK AT THOSE SCENES! 🙌 Gabri Veiga scores a colossal goal to give Celta the lead against Barca and Balaidos erupts! 🔵 Just how big could that goal be for the Galicians 👀 pic.twitter.com/eAEADlnorM — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) June 4, 2023

¡ES LA LOCURA PARA EL @RCCELTA! ¡ES EL GOL DE UN GABRI VEIGA QUE NO PUEDE CONTENER LAS LÁGRIMAS! Un tanto que puede valer una salvación 🙌#LaLigaEnDAZN ⚽ pic.twitter.com/Az4uoiY3Lo — DAZN España (@DAZN_ES) June 4, 2023

🚨GOAL | Celta de Vigo 1-0 Barcelona | Gabri Veigapic.twitter.com/6KEMctOMZC — VAR Tático (@vartatico) June 4, 2023

A win for Celta would keep them away from relegation danger, in a tight battle at the bottom of the table, but Ter Stegen has now missed the chance to claim the outright La Liga season clean sheet record of 27 shutouts.

