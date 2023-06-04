Real Valladolid and Espanyol relegated on La Liga final day

Real Valladolid and Espanyol were confirmed as relegated on the final day of the 2022/23 La Liga season.

With rock bottom Elche already dropping through the trap door, both sides were still in with a chance of survival, against their relegation rivals.

However, despite still having their fate in their own hands, neither team could secure an escape, as Valladolid were held to a dreadful 0-0 draw at home to Getafe.

9 – Real Valladolid have been relegated from LaLiga for the ninth time ever, being their first relegation from the top-flight after promotion the previous season. Cruel. pic.twitter.com/FR2RsSGqIs — OptaJose (@OptaJose) June 4, 2023

Espanyol fans were forced to endure a rollercoaster finale, as they drew 3-3 at home to Almeria, with the Andalucians just sealing survival.

Almería are BACK in the dropzone! 😬 An outstanding effort from Luca Koleosho helps Valladolid leapfrog them in the table with not a long time left to play 📊 pic.twitter.com/XKCBmEBzu8 — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) June 4, 2023

The hosts were leading 3-2 heading into the final minutes, before former player Adri Embarba converted a late penalty to tie the game, and send his old team down into the Segunda Division.

The penalty that could secure survival for Almería in LaLiga! 😱 Largie Ramazani is tackled in the box, and the penalty is awarded after a VAR check is conducted Adri Embarba does the rest 🎯 pic.twitter.com/LDYCbRff7Z — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) June 4, 2023

The second tier promotion race will be concluded in the coming weeks, with Granada and Las Palmas sealing automatic spots, and Levante, Albacete, Alaves and Eibar through to the play offs.

Images via Getty Images