Real Madrid stars bid farewell to Karim Benzema

Real Madrid stars have hailed the contribution of outgoing captain Karim Benzema.
Gracias por tanto, gracias capitán 🥹🤍 pic.twitter.com/AXavjKypwm
— Dani Carvajal Ramos (@DaniCarvajal92) June 4, 2023
The French striker will leave the club in the coming days following a formal announcement from Los Blancos ahead of their final game of the season.
¡Gracias Karim! 9️⃣☄️
Tu bonita historia aquí en el Real Madrid será eterna. Me guardaré tus consejos, cariño y respeto. Quiero desear lo mejor para ti y tu familia.
Eres una leyenda del fútbol, del Real Madrid! 🤍 @Benzema pic.twitter.com/AHvVHITyzN
— Éder Militão (@edermilitao) June 4, 2023
Benzema signed off with a goal, as part of a 1-1 home draw with Athletic Club, as he prepares to to take on a new challenge in Saudi Arabia.
KING KARIM! 👑
Karim Benzema converts from the penalty spot to score in his final game for Real Madrid ⚪
And that also proves to be his last touch at the Bernabeu as he's subbed out to an incredible ovation 🙌 pic.twitter.com/KWcZ6ZejtL
— Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) June 4, 2023
The veteran forward originally looked set to reject interest from the Middle East, and sign a 12-month extension in the Spanish capital, but the situation has quickly changed.
Mon frero @Benzema.
It has been an honour to play with you for the past two seasons. You are a special player and the best striker in the world. You deserve everything that you have been awarded.
But most importantly, you are an amazing person and friend.
I wish you all the best… pic.twitter.com/sAeHxr2qA4
— David Alaba (@David_Alaba) June 4, 2023
Despite the frustration over his exit, Carlo Ancelotti’s players were full of praise for Benzema’s quality and leadership in recent seasons, with a flood of social media messages for the 35-year-old.
Benzvini, Vinzema… Lo que sea. El resultado siempre ha sido el mismo: goles, risas, títulos y, sobre todo, aprendizaje.
Cuando el chico de São Gonçalo, demasiado tímido, llegó a Madrid en 2018, fuiste lo primero en recibirme. Nunca olvidaré.
Crecí contigo. Ganamos España,… pic.twitter.com/t3XBh8THRp
— Vini Jr. (@vinijr) June 4, 2023
Benzema is joined on the released list by Mariano Diaz and Eden Hazard, with Ancelotti controversially opting against giving either player a farewell cameo, at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.
