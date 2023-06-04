Real Madrid

Real Madrid stars bid farewell to Karim Benzema

Real Madrid stars have hailed the contribution of outgoing captain Karim Benzema.

The French striker will leave the club in the coming days following a formal announcement from Los Blancos ahead of their final game of the season.

Benzema signed off with a goal, as part of a 1-1 home draw with Athletic Club, as he prepares to to take on a new challenge in Saudi Arabia.

The veteran forward originally looked set to reject interest from the Middle East, and sign a 12-month extension in the Spanish capital, but the situation has quickly changed.

Despite the frustration over his exit, Carlo Ancelotti’s players were full of praise for Benzema’s quality and leadership in recent seasons, with a flood of social media messages for the 35-year-old.

Benzema is joined on the released list by Mariano Diaz and Eden Hazard, with Ancelotti controversially opting against giving either player a farewell cameo, at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

