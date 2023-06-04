Real Madrid stars bid farewell to Karim Benzema

Real Madrid stars have hailed the contribution of outgoing captain Karim Benzema.

Gracias por tanto, gracias capitán 🥹🤍 pic.twitter.com/AXavjKypwm — Dani Carvajal Ramos (@DaniCarvajal92) June 4, 2023

The French striker will leave the club in the coming days following a formal announcement from Los Blancos ahead of their final game of the season.

¡Gracias Karim! 9️⃣☄️ Tu bonita historia aquí en el Real Madrid será eterna. Me guardaré tus consejos, cariño y respeto. Quiero desear lo mejor para ti y tu familia. Eres una leyenda del fútbol, ​​del Real Madrid! 🤍 @Benzema pic.twitter.com/AHvVHITyzN — Éder Militão (@edermilitao) June 4, 2023

Benzema signed off with a goal, as part of a 1-1 home draw with Athletic Club, as he prepares to to take on a new challenge in Saudi Arabia.

KING KARIM! 👑 Karim Benzema converts from the penalty spot to score in his final game for Real Madrid ⚪ And that also proves to be his last touch at the Bernabeu as he's subbed out to an incredible ovation 🙌 pic.twitter.com/KWcZ6ZejtL — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) June 4, 2023

The veteran forward originally looked set to reject interest from the Middle East, and sign a 12-month extension in the Spanish capital, but the situation has quickly changed.

Mon frero @Benzema.

It has been an honour to play with you for the past two seasons. You are a special player and the best striker in the world. You deserve everything that you have been awarded.

But most importantly, you are an amazing person and friend.

I wish you all the best… pic.twitter.com/sAeHxr2qA4 — David Alaba (@David_Alaba) June 4, 2023

Despite the frustration over his exit, Carlo Ancelotti’s players were full of praise for Benzema’s quality and leadership in recent seasons, with a flood of social media messages for the 35-year-old.

Benzvini, Vinzema… Lo que sea. El resultado siempre ha sido el mismo: goles, risas, títulos y, sobre todo, aprendizaje. Cuando el chico de São Gonçalo, demasiado tímido, llegó a Madrid en 2018, fuiste lo primero en recibirme. Nunca olvidaré. Crecí contigo. Ganamos España,… pic.twitter.com/t3XBh8THRp — Vini Jr. (@vinijr) June 4, 2023

Benzema is joined on the released list by Mariano Diaz and Eden Hazard, with Ancelotti controversially opting against giving either player a farewell cameo, at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

