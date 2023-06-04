Real Madrid save €75m in less than 24 hours following departure announcements

The last 24 hours have been extremely busy at Real Madrid, following a series of announcements on players departing at the end of the season.

On Saturday, Marco Asensio, Eden Hazard and Mariano Diaz were all confirmed as leaving Real Madrid later this month, with the big announcement on Karim Benzema’s departure coming on Sunday morning.

It means that Carlo Ancelotti will have just two forwards for next season at the moment (Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo), although it will mean that Florentino Perez will be active in this summer’s transfer market.

Real Madrid have been handed extra funds for the window, with MD reporting that they have saved €75m in wages with Asensio, Hazard, Mariano and Benzema all leaving. Hazard’s contract was for €30m per year, Benzema was on €28m, with Asensio and Mariano each on €9m per annum.

Real Madrid’s transfer business over the last few years has been commendable, and ahead of this summer, they are primed to go on the offensive, as several reinforcements are targeted ahead of next season.

Image via David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images