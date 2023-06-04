Real Madrid finish in 2nd as Karim Benzema scores his 354th goal in final appearance

Karim Benzema’s 14-year spell as a Real Madrid player has come to an end, with Athletic Club securing a well-deserved point at the Santiago Bernabeu, although the Frenchman was able to add another goal to his collection.

Making his 648th and final appearance, Benzema returned to the starting line-up along with Vinicius Junior, with Marco Asensio, Eden Hazard and Mariano Diaz – all also leaving – starting on the bench.

However, Athletic Club dominated the first half, and despite missing an early penalty when Thibaut Courtois denied Mikel Vesga, they took the lead less than three minutes into the second period.

A mistake from Dani Ceballos allowed Athletic to break, and at the second time of asking, Oihan Sancet fired high into the net to open the scoring. At the time, it was enough to see them finish in seventh, which would’ve secured European football for next season.

However, Real Madrid responded towards the later stages, and Benzema was able to score his 354th goal for the club, finishing from the penalty spot after Eder Militao was fouled inside the area.

Real Madrid just managed to hold on to second with the point, as Atletico Madrid conceded a stoppage time equaliser against Villarreal. Athletic Club just missed out on Europe, finishing in eighth.