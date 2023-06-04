Real Madrid could sign Kai Havertz as Karim Benzema replacement this month – report

With Karim Benzema now confirmed as leaving Real Madrid later this month, a replacement will now be a top priority for this summer’s transfer window.

Several names have been thrown around to replace the Frenchman, with Harry Kane reportedly being Carlo Ancelotti’s preferred choice.

Another Premier League target that Real Madrid have is Kai Havertz. With Chelsea needing to sell in order to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations, Real Madrid could look to take advantage, and Bild (via Diario AS) have reported that Los Blancos are looking to sign the German international within the next few weeks.

Real Madrid have submitted a “mega-offer” for Havertz, although an exact figure is not known at this moment. However, it appears that plans are progressing to sign the 23-year-old, who has predominantly played as a number 9 for Chelsea, but he can also play as a second striker.

Even if Real Madrid move for Havertz, it can not be ruled out that Harry Kane is also pursued, as Ancelotti’s squad looks set to be overhauled this summer.