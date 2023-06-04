Real Madrid confirm Karim Benzema departure after glittering 14-year spell

Real Madrid have confirmed that Karim Benzema will have the club this summer, bringing the curtain down on a sensational 14-year stay in the Spanish capital.

As per an official statement, Real Madrid said that both parties agreed to a mutual termination of Benzema’s contract at the end of this month, meaning that Sunday’s match against Athletic Club will be the Frenchman’s final appearance in the famous white jersey.

During his time at Real Madrid, Benzema won 25 trophies, establishing himself as one of the most successful players in the club’s esteemed history. This included five Champions Leagues, five LaLiga titles and three Copa del Rey crowns.

On Tuesday, Real Madrid will hold an institutional act of homage and farewell to Benzema, with Florentino Perez to be present to pay tribute to the 35-year-old.

Benzema is expected to move to Al-Ittihad, having received a mammoth contract offer from the Saudi club earlier this week. However, there will certainly be a lot of sadness from Madridistas that he is leaving Real Madrid.

Image via FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images