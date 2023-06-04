Predicted XIs Real Madrid-Athletic Club: Carlo Ancelotti to name strong side for final match of the season

There is just one game of the 2022/23 season to go, and Real Madrid will bring the curtain down on their campaign when they take on Athletic Club at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday evening.

It has been a mixed bag for Los Blancos, who have won three trophies (European Super Cup, Club World Cup and Copa del Rey) but have failed to retain either of their Champions League or LaLiga crowns.

They will hope to hold onto second in the table, and Carlo Ancelotti is set to name a strong side for Athletic’s visit. Marca expect Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema to be back in the starting line-up, with Toni Kroos and Luka Modric both also in from the start.

Marco Asensio is also expected to start as he prepares to play his final match for Real Madrid, having announced that he will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of this month.

Athletic need to win in order to ensure their place in next season’s Europa Conference League, although they would also require Osasuna to drop points at home to Girona.

Ernesto Valverde is without Inigo Martinez and Yeray for the trip to the capital, Aitor Paredes and Dani Vivian are set to continue in the centre of defence. Ander Herrera is also expected to come into the line-up.

Real Madrid will aim to finish their season on a high on Sunday, but with Athletic Club desperate to secure European qualification, it won’t be easy for Ancelotti’s side.