Predicted XIs Celta Vigo-Barcelona: No last dance for Sergio Busquets or Jordi Alba

It has been a fantastic LaLiga campaign for Barcelona in 2022/23, as they ran away with the title, which was their first in four long years. They bring the curtain down on their season on Sunday night, as they travel to face relegation-threatened Celta Vigo.

Neither Sergio Busquets nor Jordi Alba will play for Barcelona this evening, having not been named in the matchday squad, so their careers at the club are already over. Xavi Hernandez will start Marcos Alonso in place on Alba and Franck Kessie as a replacement for Busquets, according to Sport.

Ansu Fati is set to continue after his brace against Mallorca last weekend, while Marc-Andre Ter Stegen can look to break multiple records, while also securing the Zamora trophy for the first time in his career.

Celta need to defeat Barcelona in order to ensure their safety. They sit in 17th, just one point above Real Valladolid in the drop zone, and a draw may not be enough. Carlos Carvalhal does have Iago Aspas and Fran Beltran back from injury, while Gabri Veiga is set to play his final game for the club, amid intense speculation over his future.

For Barcelona, it is very much a case of trying to end their season on a high, although there’s little doubt that Celta Vigo will be much more up for this game, as they look to keep their place in LaLiga for next season.