Osasuna clinch Europa Conference League spot

Osasuna have secured the final La Liga European qualifying spot on the final day of the 2022/23 season.

Jagoba Arrasate’s side missed out on a place in the Europa League, after losing to Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey final, but there was to be a last gasp reprieve.

Ahead of the final round of fixtures, Osasuna’s main rival for seventh place, was Athletic Club, in the fight for Spain’s UEFA Europa Conference League qualification.

However, as Los Blancos fought back in their tie with the Basque giants, Osasuna seized their chance, at home to fellow European hopefuls Girona.

Karim Benzema signed off in Madrid with a late penalty equaliser, to seal a 1-1 draw with Athletic Club, and confirm second place for the home side.

Ante Budimir’s quickfire second half double was enough to wrap up seventh from Arrasate’s charges and they will be playing European football next season, for the first time since 2006.

Osasuna are headed for Europe! 🔴 What a season it has been for the club from Pamplona 👏 pic.twitter.com/MnAID56bOW — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) June 4, 2023

