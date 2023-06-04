Marc-Andre Ter Stegen aiming to secure historic LaLiga record against Celta Vigo

It has been a fantastic LaLiga campaign for Barcelona during the 2022/23 season, with Xavi Hernandez’s side having secured their first league title in four years.

Their season has been built on a solid defence, which has conceded just 17 goals during their first 37 matches, and the numbers could have been even better had the team not gone off the boil since securing the title.

Barcelona may not have anything to play for against Celta Vigo on Sunday night, but Marc-Andre Ter Stegen certainly does. The German keeper equalled the LaLiga clean sheet record last weekend against Mallorca, and with a shoutout in Vigo, he can hold it on his own.

On top of that, a clean sheet for Ter Stegen would ensure that Barcelona have conceded the least number of goals in a LaLiga season, making the German have the best record in Zamora trophy history.

Francisco Liano holds currently holds both records, having achieved them while playing for Deportivo La Coruna during the 1993/94 season, and Liano has been very complimentary of the Barcelona stopper in the build up to Sunday’s match, as per Sport.

“He is a goalkeeper who has a model that should be imitated. It is true that last season he was not so good – I think affected by injuries – but this year he has been Barca’s most valuable player.

“He has had many definitive interventions, and more when you win many games 1-0. He has won a lot of points for Barca. Everyone highlights his footwork, but in the hand-to-hand he wins most of the time.”

Ter Stegen will have his eyes on the prize(s) against Celta Vigo on Sunday, as Barcelona look to end their impressive season on a high.