Manchester United enter race to sign Barcelona target this summer

On Saturday, Xavi Hernandez identified the areas that Barcelona need to prioritise during this summer’s transfer window. Alongside Lionel Messi, he is desperate to sign a pivot, with Sergio Busquets leaving at the end of this month.

Several names have been mentioned, with Martin Zubimendi and Joshua Kimmich seemingly being Barcelona’s favourite options to fill Busquets’ void. However, signing either would be extremely difficult as neither Real Sociedad nor Bayern Munich are open to negotiating.

Sofyan Amrabat is another player that Barcelona are interested in, although Sport have reported that Manchester United have intensified contract talks with the Moroccan’s representatives over the last 24 hours.

Amrabat would be a more financially-viable option for Barcelona, and with Fiorentina open to selling, it could be a deal that can be pulled off. However, it is likely that Man United will offer more, which could complicate things.

Signing a pivot is essential for Barcelona this summer, but with so many of their targets becoming increasingly complicated, they need to make their move as soon as possible.