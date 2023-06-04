Lionel Messi planning to choose between two clubs for his next destination – report

On Saturday evening, Lionel Messi played his final match for Paris Saint-Germain, ahead of his impending departure at the end of this month.

Supporters of the French champions did not make it a happy farewell for the Argentine, who has decided against renewing his contract, meaning that he will be a free agent from the 1st of July.

However, Messi intends to finalise his future way before then, with a decision expected imminently, according to Diario AS. Furthermore, his choice will be between two clubs: Inter Miami and Al Hilal.

Barcelona have yet to make a formal offer to Messi, as they await approval from LaLiga regarding their viability plan, and the 35-year-old has reportedly decided against waiting any longer, meaning that a sensational return would be off the cards.

It remains to be seen where Messi ends up, but those at Barcelona are desperate to see him return for one last dance. However, until LaLiga approve their viability plan, this is not a possibility.

Image via Matthieu Mirville/ZUMAPRESS.com/MAXPPP