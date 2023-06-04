Jesus Navas wins Europa League Player of the Season award after guiding Sevilla to glory

On Wednesday, Sevilla completed their terrific season turnaround by winning the Europa League for a record seventh time, following a penalty shoot-out victory over Roma in Budapest.

Sevilla have been fantastic in the competition, previously under Jorge Sampaoli and even more so since Jose Luis Mendilibar. Their experience helped them to success, with several players having been at the highest level for many years.

Jesus Navas is the perfect example of this, and the Sevilla captain has been awarded as the Europa League Player of the Season for 2022/23, having helped Los Nervionenses secure the trophy.

🇪🇸 Jesús Navas takes the award after captaining Sevilla to a 7th #UEL title! 🙌 — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) June 4, 2023

Navas was also one of four Sevilla players including in the Team of the Season, with Yassine Bounou, Marcos Acuna and Ivan Rakitic also being picked alongside the 37-year-old right back.

Success in the Europa League looked very unlikely for Sevilla earlier in the season, but they did it the hard way, defeating Juventus, Manchester United and Roma on their way to winning the trophy, and Navas was at the heart of it.