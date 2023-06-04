Jesus Navas puts rivalries aside to take part in Real Betis legend Joaquin Sanchez’s tribute match

On Sunday, Joaquin Sanchez will play his final match as a professional football when Real Betis host Valencia at the Estadio Benito Villamarin.

Joaquin will bring the curtain down on a remarkable 23-year career, and should be make an appearance against Los Che, he will match Andoni Zubizarreta’s LaLiga appearance record, which sits at 622 matches.

On Tuesday, Betis will hold a tribute match for Joaquin, with the likes of Sergio Ramos, Roberto Carlos, Iker Casillas, Santi Cazorla and Raul Gonzalez set to be present. As per MD, they will also be joined by Sevilla captain Jesus Navas.

Navas and Joaquin competed on opposite sides of The Great Derby for many years, and the two veterans have built up a lot of mutual respect during that time.

Navas has been included in Luis de la Fuente’s squad for the UEFA Nations League finals this month, but as he doesn’t need to meet up with the rest of the squad until Friday, he is able to make the short trip to compete in Joaquin’s tribute match.

It promises to be a magnificent occasion on Tuesday, as Real Betis prepare to celebrate one of the greatest players in their history.

Image via EFE