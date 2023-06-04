Fran Garcia thankful to Rayo Vallecano and Andoni Iraola as he prepares for Real Madrid return

On Sunday, Fran Garcia will play his final match for Rayo Vallecano. Los Franjirrojos take on Mallorca with an outside chance of securing Europa Conference League football for next season.

However, if they do so, Garcia won’t be apart of it, as he instead prepares for the Champions League, with a return to Real Madrid set for this summer.

Having joined Rayo three years ago, initially on loan, Garcia has gradually progressed into one of the most exciting fullbacks in Spain, and speaking to Diario AS, he is incredibly grateful to the club for taking a chance on him.

“It has been special. An important time for me is ending. It has been a very nice three years. I think I speak for everyone if I say that it has been a very glorious stage for Rayo and we must value it.

“I’m happy and proud to have been a part of this and hopefully it will continue to do well. Even when I leave, I will have the Strip in my heart.”

Garcia won’t be the only one bowing out from Rayo on Sunday. Andoni Iraola will manage his final match against Mallorca, having decided against renewing his contract, and Garcia has spoken very highly of the 40-year-old.

“(He is) my sporting father. I will always be grateful to him because he has been the person who has given me the opportunity to take the step to professional football. He gave me confidence, peace of mind.”

While there is sadness over his Rayo exit, Garcia admitted that he is looking forward to returning to Real Madrid, where he wants to keep improving.

“I have more desire and enthusiasm than anything else. I have been improving these three years and now it is about dispelling those doubts that may exist. I am young and I have to keep learning every day.”

Garcia will hope to help Rayo Vallecano secure European football on Sunday as his final act, before making the step up to Real Madrid ahead of next season.