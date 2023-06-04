Fabrizio Romano confirms agreement between Paris Saint-Germain and Marco Asensio

On Sunday, Marco Asensio will play his final match as a Real Madrid player. It was confirmed on Saturday that the 27-year-old would be leaving Los Blancos following the expiration of his contract at the end of this month.

Asensio’s future has been the subject of intense speculation over the last couple of weeks, with Aston Villa and Paris Saint-Germain among those interested in signing the Spanish international winger.

Asensio has now decided on his next move, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that a verbal agreement has been reached with PSG, where he will sign a four-year contract.

Asensio is expected to travel to Paris next week in order to finalise the deal, which would see him replace Lionel Messi, who is leaving PSG at the end of this month when his own contract expires.

With Euro 2024 on the horizon, Asensio will be keen to get regular first team football under him in order to get the best possible chance of being in Luis de la Fuente’s squad, and Messi’s departure could allow him to cement his place.

Real Madrid will look to replace Asensio this summer, with Brahim Diaz, who is set to return from his loan spell at AC Milan, appearing to be the likely candidate.