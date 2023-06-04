Eden Hazard to leave Real Madrid having never featured in iconic Spanish fixture

On Saturday, Real Madrid confirmed that Eden Hazard will leave the club following Sunday’s final match of the season against Athletic Club.

Hazard’s contract was due to run until the end of next season, but both parties have agreed to end his stay in the Spanish capital one year early.

The former Belgian international’s time at Real Madrid has been massively underwhelming. Having signed from Chelsea in 2019 as one of the best players in the world, Hazard failed to get everywhere near those levels during his time at Los Blancos.

His disappointing stay is underlined by the fact that he never played a single minute of any competitive El Clasico fixture during his four-year spell. Barcelona and Real Madrid have faced off 12 times since 2019, and Hazard has not featured in any, mainly due to him being injured or unfancied.

It remains to be seen where Hazard ends up next. There has been talk of retiring, although considering he is only 32, it would be disappointing if Real Madrid were his final club.