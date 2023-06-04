Carlo Ancelotti reveals why Eden Hazard did not make Real Madrid farewell appearance

Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed the departing Eden Hazard did not ask for a farewell appearance at the club.

Los Blancos wrapped up their 2022/23 La Liga season with a 1-1 draw at home to Athletic Club as the outgoing Karim Benzema scored his final goal for the club.

However, with so much attention on Benzema’s goodbye, Hazard’s own departure was lost in the noise at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

Marco Asensio was substituted on, and off, to give the home support a chance to say goodbye to the Spanish international, but Hazard and Mariano Diaz remained on the bench.

Another Real Madrid farewell! ⚪ Marco Asensio says goodbye to the Bernabeu 👋 pic.twitter.com/uw15y7Mcw2 — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) June 4, 2023

Both players are joining Benzema and Asensio in leaving on free transfers, in what promises to a summer of changes in Madrid, and Ancelotti confirmed the duo did not ask to come on.

“I can only make five changes. They did not asked to come on, but I want to say they have been serious and professional”, as per reports from Marca.

“They have behaved at the maximum level until the last day.”

Hazard’s future remains very uncertain, with Benzema tipped to make a move to Saudi Arabia in the coming days, and Asensio attracting attention from the Premier League.