Brazilian FA planning talks with Carlo Ancelotti over vacant head coach position

Real Madrid’s match against Athletic Club on Sunday is a farewell to four players: Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio, Eden Hazard and Mariano Diaz. They will all leave the club after the game at the Santiago Bernabeu, but they could be joined by head coach Carlo Ancelotti.

The Italian has been the subject of speculation over the last few months, having been heavily linked with the vacant position as head coach of the Brazil national team.

The CBF have made no secret of their desire to hire Ancelotti, who has reaffirmed his desire to remain at Real Madrid on multiple occasions over the past few weeks.

According to Relevo (via MD), they are planning to speak to Ancelotti later this month, with Brazil scheduled to be in Barcelona to take on Guinea in an international friendly on the 17th.

It remains to be seen whether Real Madrid are looking for a new manager this summer, but Ancelotti has certainly shown no signs of wanting to leave, and his record over the last couple of seasons has been rather good.