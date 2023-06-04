Barcelona target Ilkay Gundogan ready to sign Manchester City extension

Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan is rumoured to be closing in on an extension at the Etihad Stadium.

Barcelona have been consistently linked with a free transfer swoop for the Germany international as part of major changes for the La Liga champions.

Gundogan reiterated his desire to wait until the end of the 2022/23 season before making a firm decision on his next step after City’s win in the FA Cup final.

The 32-year-old scored twice at Wembley Stadium, to seal a 2-1 victory for City over rivals Manchester United, and clinch a Premier League and FA Cup double for City.

However, with Pep Guardiola’s team facing Inter Milan in the Champions League final on June 10, Gundogan will stretch out his thinking for at least another week.

Man City still working hard to sort his contract out and at this point, he’d be genuinely irreplaceable Silky Ilkay https://t.co/Fx38cQHykR — Jack Gaughan (@Jack_Gaughan) June 4, 2023

As per reports from the Daily Mail, Gundogan has accepted Guardiola’s offer of another season in Manchester, and the former Borussia Dortmund schemer will reject a move to Catalonia.