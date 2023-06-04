Barcelona secure much-needed extra income following Champions League success

On Saturday, Barcelona Femeni secured their second Champions League title in three years, following a sensational comeback victory against Wolfsburg in Eindhoven.

Ewa Pajor and Alexandra Popp had given the German side a comfortable lead at half time, before a quick-fire brace from Patri Guijarro make it 2-2 just five minutes into the second period. Fridolina Rolfo scored the winner to ensure the trophy would be returning to Catalonia.

Along with the glory, the victory was a much-needed one for Barcelona in terms of finances. Their monetary struggles are weel-known, and as per MD, the club netted an extra €350k because of the success.

That takes Barcelona’s entire income for this season’s tournament to €1.36m, which is not a lot in the grand scheme of things, but it will be very helpful as the club look to balance their books over the next few years.

Given that Barcelona are having troubles with LaLiga over the approval of their viability plan, extra funds will help in seeing that over the line, as they look to re-sign Lionel Messi, among others, this summer.