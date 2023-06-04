Atletico Madrid preparing to let backup keeper leave despite extended first team run

Despite Diego Simeone appearing to confirm that Atletico Madrid will not be heavily invested in the transfer market this summer, there are areas of his squad that could need addressed.

With Sergio Reguilon leaving at the end of his loan, and Yannick Carrasco also possibly on his way out, a new left back will be required, especially with Reinildo Mandava being a long-term casualty.

Furthermore, a new backup goalkeeper could be on the agenda, following reports from Relevo that Atletico are considering letting Ivo Grbic leave. The Croatian has been forced to sit on the bench for the majority of this season, but he has featured over the last few weeks, with Jan Oblak struggling with injury.

Grbic’s contract expires at the end of next season, and if a renewal cannot be secured, Atletico may decide to cash in, although they will look to secure a new keeper before letting the 27-year-old leave.

Grbic has had a promising spell in goals over the last seven matches, but with Oblak being the undisputed number one at Atletico Madrid, he would need to leave in order to secure regular first team football.

