Xavi Hernandez identifies Barcelona’s priorities for this summer’s transfer window

It is shaping up to be a big transfer window for Barcelona this summer, which could see the return of Lionel Messi, two years after the Argentine left to join Paris Saint-Germain.

It has been confirmed that Messi will leave the French champions at the end of the season, which would open the door for a sensational return to Catalonia, although the club have yet to offer him a contract, as they wait on LaLiga approving their viability plan.

Speaking ahead of Barcelona’s final match of the season against Celta Vigo on Sunday (via Relevo), Xavi Hernandez reaffirmed his desire to see Messi re-sign, and he admitted that the Argentine is one of the priority signings for this summer.

“The priorities are very clear. I would very much like Messi to return. He knows it, and I have spoken with him. It’s up to him. The football priority, apart from Messi, is to sign a pivot. It would be the ideal scenario, it would improve us as a whole.”

With Busquets leaving, it is essential that Barcelona sign a pivot this summer. However, their financial situation is likely to depend whether they can sign one of their top targets, which looks unlikely at this stage.