Xavi Hernandez – Barcelona are “optimistic” of having viability plan approved by LaLiga

For much of the last few months, the big transfer story surrounding Barcelona has been the potential return of Lionel Messi, who is leaving Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season as a free agent.

While Barcelona are desperate to re-sign the Argentine, their pursuit has been put on hold for the time being, as they await approval from LaLiga over their viability plan. Currently, they cannot offer Messi a contract until it has been approved.

This has caused concerns that Messi will not return to Barcelona this summer, but Xavi Hernandez does not share these at the moment. Speaking ahead of Sunday’s match against Celta Vigo (via Relevo), he admitted that Joan Laporta has kept his mind at ease over the situation.

“The club is optimistic, but it’s not definitive. The President is a very optimistic person, he always transmits confidence and security to me. I’m not uneasy, I’m just waiting.”

Messi’s return currently hangs in the balance, although both parties are keen to see him return for one last dance. However, with time running out, Barcelona are at risk of losing Messi to Al Hilal.