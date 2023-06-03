(WATCH) Fans boo Lionel Messi ahead of final PSG game

Lionel Messi’s time at Paris Saint-Germain looks set to end with more controversy.

The Ligue 1 champions have confirmed Messi will formally leave the club when his contract expires at the end of June.

Head coach Christophe Galtier previously stated tonight’s clash with Clermont would be Messi’s final appearance for the club as their campaign comes to an end.

Messi’s final months in Paris have been dominated by off field negativity, despite playing a key role in a second successive Ligue 1 title for him, and PSG.

Paris Saint-Germain would like to warmly thank the seven-time Ballon d'Or, winner of a Trophée des Champions and two French championship titles wearing the Red & Blue colors.#MerciMessi 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/VrHxb5lCHM — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) June 3, 2023

16 league goals and assists have come alongside a club suspension, following an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia in May, and a breakdown in relations.

Despite PSG and Galtier both wishing Messi well in his next move, sections of the PSG ultras could be heard booing Messi’s name being read out, ahead of facing Clermont.

🚨🇦🇷| Leo Messi’s name was still booed by some when his name was announced in the starting 11 during his last game as a PSG player.. 🤦🏻‍♂️🫠

pic.twitter.com/9zyBrSxz6r — PSG Report (@PSG_Report) June 3, 2023

Barcelona are still working on a deal to bring Messi back to the Camp Nou, but their chances appear to be reducing, with a straight choice between the USA and Saudi Arabia becoming more likely.