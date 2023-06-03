Spanish authorities to rule on Barcelona’s case against former President Josep Maria Bartomeu this month

Barcelona have had their fair share of legal matters to deal with over the last few months, with El Caso Negreira being the most high-profile case.

That one involves Barcelona being the defendant, but they do have a case ongoing where they are the claimant. Specifically, the “forensic” case is against the club’s former President, Josep Maria Bartomeu.

On the 1st of February last year, Joan Laporta presented a press conference in which “crimes of disloyalty, misappropriation and accounting falsehood” were alleged against Bartomeu, who had held the office directly before Laporta.

Sport have reported that Barcelona have passed their dossier to the Attorney General’s Office of Barcelona, who have instructed the Mosses police to lead the investigation into Bartomeu.

By the end of this month, it will then be decided whether the case is archived, or if it will move forward to the courts. From here, proceedings can be opened.

It is not known which way the case will fall, as the Prosecutor’s Office has had little to no contact with anyone involved, as of yet. In the meantime, Barcelona will have to wait to see if the matter moves forward.