Real Mallorca interested in Atletico Madrid trio as part of Kang-in Lee swap deal

Atletico Madrid are one of the club interested in signing Kang-in Lee, who will almost certainly leave Mallorca during this summer’s transfer window.

Lee, who has also attracted interest from Premier League clubs, has been in fine form this season, and he will look to take the next step in his career. Atletico hope to sign him, although they are unwilling to pay his release clause.

As such, a possible player-plus-cash deal has emerged as an option, which would allow Atletico to sign Lee at a lower price. Mallorca are interested in Samuel Lino and Rodrigo Riquelme, according to Onda Cero, while they also hold interest in Giuliano Simeone, as per Heraldo.

All three players have spend the season on loan: Lino at Valencia, Riquelme, who the Balearic club are said to be particularly impressed by, at Girona and Simeone at Real Zaragoza. It is unclear whether they would be permanent options for Mallorca, with Atletico possibly looking to retain the trio long-term.

The ball is currently in Mallorca’s court, as Atletico Madrid wait to see their demands in order to part ways with Lee. They will hope for possible negotiations over the next few weeks, with the intention of securing the South Korean international’s signature in the near future.