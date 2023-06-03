Real Madrid

Real Madrid release Mariano Diaz ahead of summer clear out

Real Madrid have confirmed Mariano Diaz will leave the club on a free transfer this month.

Los Blancos are gearing up for a summer of changes, ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, with Carlo Ancelotti keen to complete his transfer business early.

Former Belgium international Eden Hazard will also leave, after the club agreed a deal to terminate the final year of his contract in the Spanish capital, on the back of a disastrous time in Madrid.

Diaz’s contract expires at the end of June and the club have previously informed him they would not be seeking a renewal.

The 29-year-old will be looking to start afresh in the coming months with the strong potential of remaining in La Liga next season.

Despite never managing to retain a regular starting place, his role as a squad player at the club ensured key titles for the striker, with three Spanish top flight crowns and two Champions Leagues.

Posted by

Tags Carlo Ancelotti Eden Hazard Mariano Diaz

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News