Real Madrid release Eden Hazard

Real Madrid have confirmed Eden Hazard will leave the club at the end of June.

Hazard has endured a miserable time in the Spanish capital, following his 2019 move from Premier League giants Chelsea, with injuries a constant issue for the Belgian winger.

Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti has consistently opted against utilising Hazard this season, despite his return to fitness after the 2022 World Cup, with the 32-year-old heavily linked with a summer exit.

However, with a year left on his contract, the club were hoping to secure a transfer fee, with growing interest from Saudi Arabia and the USA.

Hazard’s representatives have now agreed a deal with the club hierarchy to release him from the final 12 months of his contract, in order to find a new club in the coming months.

Ancelotti could grant him a final cameo appearance off the bench in their final match of the 2022/23 season, at home to Athletic Club, in Madrid tomorrow night.