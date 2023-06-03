Real Madrid confirm Marco Asensio will leave the club at the end of the season

Sunday’s match against Athletic Club will be the final time that Marco Asensio adorns the jersey of Real Madrid.

The 27-year-old, who has been heavily linked with a move away from Real Madrid over the last few weeks, will leave the club at the end of the month once his contract expires, as per an official statement from Los Blancos.

Asensio joined Real Madrid from Mallorca in 2014, and he has since gone on to win 17 trophies whilst at the club, including three Champions League crowns and three LaLiga titles.

Asensio has been an important member of Carlo Ancelotti’s squad this season, although he has not been first choice, with Rodrygo being the preferred option on the right wing.

Paris Saint-Germain are the favourites to sign Asensio, although Aston Villa are also interested in signing the 27-year-old, who will have ambitions to reclaiming his place in Luis de la Fuente’s Spain squad ahead of Euro 2024 next summer.

Asensio has been an excellent servant for Real Madrid over the last few years, but he will now head in a different direction, starting from next month.