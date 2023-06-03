Real Madrid Castilla and Barcelona Atletic prepare to face-off with LaLiga2 promotion on the line

On Saturday, the race for promotion to LaLiga2 will begin. Eight teams will play in the Primera Federacion play-offs, but only two will join Racing de Ferrol and Amorebieta in the second tier of Spanish football next season.

The most eagerly anticipated play-off semi-final is the “mini Clasico”, with Barcelona Atletic and Real Madrid Castilla set to face off, in what promising to be two captivating fixtures.

The first leg takes place at 21:00 CEST on Saturday, with Barcelona at home at the Estadio Johan Cruyff. Several players that have been involved with the first team this season, including Chadi Riad, Marc Casado and Estanis Pedrola, are expected to start, according to Marca, with Lamine Yamal, returning from Spain U17 duty, set to be on the bench.

Raul Gonzalez’s Real Madrid Castilla will also several several stars present, with Alvaro Rodriguez, Rafa Marin and Nico Paz, whom Toni Kroos has talked up recently, all expected to start in Barcelona.

With the return leg in Madrid scheduled for next week, both teams will look to put themselves in a strong position to progress, especially with the possibility that this tie could end up being the “final”.