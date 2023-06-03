Real Madrid and Barcelona among six clubs in the race to sign Bayern Munich star this summer

It’s no secret that both Real Madrid and Barcelona are in need of a new right back. Dani Carvajal’s performances for the former have fallen off this season, while Xavi Hernandez currently has no natural right back in his squad.

Given this, it is not surprising that they are interested in similar players, and they are both options in the race to sign Benjamin Pavard from Bayern Munich, according to Florian Plettenberg.

However, Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool and Inter Milan are also interested in Pavard, who wants to leave Bayern in the summer.

Pavard has previously expressed his desire to play for Barcelona, although given that a deal is likely to cost in excess of €30-40m, it could prove difficult, which could play into Real Madrid’s hands, should they decide to sign a new right back this summer.

However, with six clubs interested, both Barcelona and Real Madrid could be drawn into a bidding war, and neither side are likely to want to pay over the odds for Pavard.