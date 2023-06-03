Rayo Vallecano to announce new manager next week as Andoni Iraola mulls over Premier League offer

Last month, it was revealed that Andoni Iraola will leave Rayo Vallecano at the end of the season, following an excellent three-year spell in charge at Vallecas.

Iraola got Rayo promoted in his first season, before guiding them to a safe 12th place last season. This campaign, they were as high as fifth, and with one match remaining, they are in hunt to qualify for the Europa Conference League, although they will need results to go their way.

Iraola has received a contract proposal from Premier League side Nottingham Forest, according to Relevo, while Rayo have wasted no time in approaching the 40-year-old’s successor.

Former Elche and Almeria head coach Francisco Rodriguez is expected to be Rayo’s man, and he could be appointed as early as next week.

Rayo Vallecano will certainly hope that Francisco can reach the levels that Iraola managed to achieve during his three years in the Spanish capital, as they look to firmly establish themselves as a top-half LaLiga side.